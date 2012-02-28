COLOMBO Feb 28 Sri Lanka's rupee currency hit a new record low of 123.20 on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand, as the central bank held to its new policy and refrained from intervening to defend a specific price, currency dealers said.

"It is traded at 123.20 with high volatility," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Two other dealers confirmed the move. The rupee on Monday closed at 121.30/121.50. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)