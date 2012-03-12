* More retail selloff possible-analysts

* Foreign inflows of 121 million net

* Rupee weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, March 12 Sri Lanka's stock market slumped further on Monday as fears of slowing economic growth and higher interest rates prevailed ahead of this week's monetary policy announcement.

The island nation's main share index fell 0.58 percent or 32.81 points to 5,456.27, lowest since Feb. 19.

"The longer it goes like this with low volume and little activities, the investors who stuck will start to sell off. That's the worry we have in the retail side and we could see the market drift down below 5000," Stefan Juriansz, technical analyst at Bartleet Religare Securities in Colombo, said.

The central bank on Friday said it will lower its 2012 growth forecast of 8 percent to a figure no lower than 7 percent, and most likely will release the revised forecast with Wednesday's monetary policy announcement.

The day's turnover was 378.3 million rupees ($3.12 million) well below last year's daily average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 16.3 million. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors bought shares worth 121.9 million rupees, extending the offshore net foreign inflow to 2.89 billion rupees so far this year, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year among Asian markets, with a 10.7 percent loss while the majority have been in positive territory.

Heavy importer dollar demand drove Sri Lanka's rupee down to 122.00/20 a dollar from Friday's close of 121.50/70.

The rupee has fallen 6.4 percent since Feb. 9, when the central bank stopped defending it. A Reuters monthly forex poll has forecast the rupee to fall as far as 128.50 by the end of August. ($1 = 121.4000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)