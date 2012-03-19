COLOMBO, March 19 Sri Lanka's rupee hit a new record low of 127.00 on Monday due to importer dollar demand ahead of the April festive season, despite the central bank's expectation of a substantial recovery on more than $365 million of inflows.

"The highest trade was done at 127.00 and there is heavy importer dollar demand," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Five other dealers confirmed the move.

It touched the previous record low of 125.60 on Friday, before recovering to close at 125.10/30.

It has depreciated 10 percent since the central bank stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)