* Bargain hunting among retail investors on positive sentiment

* Large, institutional investors stay on sidelines

* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, May 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Thursday on continued hopes for the release of the former army chief from jail in light trading as margin calls and economic woes weighed on the market.

The main share index rose 0.15 percent, or 7.85 points to 5,221.53, its highest close since May 9. It was the third consecutive session posting a gain.

It jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday on retail buying on the hope that President Mahinda Rajapaksa would soon order the release of former army chief Sarath Fonseka and prompt more foreign inflows.

"Even though we saw some bargain hunting due to positive sentiment, we don't think there will be significant gains in the market until interest rates come down and some changes to margin selling regulations," said an analyst asking not to be named.

Analysts said institutional investors remained concerned about economic woes, with uncertainty over the rupee and rising interest rates.

Turnover was 168.4 million rupees ($1.31 million), the lowest since April 9, and well below this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.

The index is still one of the worst performers among Asian markets, with a 14.04 percent loss so far this year.

The rupee ended edge down at 129.10/20 against the dollar from Wednesday's close of 128.90/129.00, on importer demand for dollars, dealers said. ($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)