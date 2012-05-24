* Bourse down for 4th straight session

* Retail investors sell stx in thin volume

* Rupee fall boosts foreign share buying

COLOMBO, May 24 Sri Lanka's stock market lost ground for the fourth straight session on Thursday to a fresh four-month low, pulled down by a new rule barring employees of broker firms from selling shares for six months after their purchase.

Institutional investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for directions after the introduction of the rule by Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The main share index fell 0.57 percent, or 28.99 points, to 5,019.12, its lowest since Feb. 14.

The SEC's decision followed a move by the state-run National Savings Bank last week to default on a 400 million rupee ($3.07 million) deal on The Finance Company, bought at 49.75 rupees when it was trading at 30 rupees.

The SEC issued a statement saying it had issued a directive to Taprobane Securities, which concluded The Finance Company deal, to suspend its managing director pending the conclusion of investigations into the deal.

Stockbrokers and analysts said the new rule hit the market as it covered all brokers. Analysts also said they were still waiting for further clarification.

"The SEC is trying to punish all the brokers instead of dealing with the culprit for the default deal," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Analysts said the market was expected to dip further.

However, foreign investors continued to buy shares and brokers attributed the buying to a weaker rupee.

Foreign investors bought a net 24.2 million rupees worth of shares, extending the total net inflows into the stock market to 22.3 billion rupees so far this year. Turnover was 296.4 million rupees against this year's daily average of 1.04 billion rupees.

The index is one of the worst performers among Asian markets, with a 17.4 percent loss so far this year.

The rupee fell to 130.50/70 against the dollar from Wednesday's close of 129.90/130.00 on importer demand for dollars. ($1 = 130.1000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)