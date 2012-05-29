* Panic selling on extended fall, margin calls

* Market at 22-mo low; down 7.8 pct in 7 sessions

* Foreign investors buy shares on weaker rupee

* Rupee hits 1-month low on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lanka's stock market slid 2.5 percent on Tuesday, its seventh consecutive fall, as mostly retail investors unloaded their stakes in panic selling.

The bourse erased $342.86 million market capitalisation on Tuesday with the main share index falling 2.47 percent, or 121.75 points, to 4,813.26, its lowest close since July 20, 2010. It has fallen 7.8 percent in the last seven sessions.

"Investors are in a panic mood now with the market coming down. Some are selling due to margin calls," said one stockbroker. "The next support level seems to be at 4,700."

Margin calls with forced selling occur when brokers see a sharp decline in the portfolios of their clients, who usually deal in credit.

Analysts said that regulatory measures had also dragged down the bourse while uncertainty over the rupee currency, rising interest rates, and slowing economic growth have dealt further blows to the index.

The market has been falling since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week issued a rule barring brokers from selling shares for six months from the day of buying.

However, foreign investors bought a net 212.8 million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday, which analysts attributed to a weaker rupee, extending total net inflows into the stock market to 22.6 billion this year. Turnover was 534 million rupees.

The market is one of the worst performers in Asia, having fallen 20.76 percent since the start of the year.

The rupee fell to 132.00/10 against the dollar from Monday's close of 131.10/131.20 on importer demand for dollars in light trade. ($1 = 132.050 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)