* Worries over weak rupee, rising interest rate weigh
* Institutional investors buy blue chips
* Rupee flat amid dull trade-dealers
COLOMBO, June 8 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on
Friday for a second straight gain as institutional investors
sought blue-chip firms such as National Development Bank
and the island nation's fourth largest lender Sampath
Bank, stockbrokers said.
The main index gained 0.86 percent, or 40.72 points,
to 4,798.70.
National Development Bank and Sampath Bank rose 2.7 percent
and 1.7 percent respectively.
But analysts said trade was thin as investors remain
concerned over the global economic outlook.
Turnover was 309.3 million rupees, well below the daily
average of 968.7 million rupees this year.
The rupee ended flat at 130.35/45 against the dollar
in dull trade as importer dollar demand was offset by the
exporter sales of greenback, dealers said.
($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed
Lane)