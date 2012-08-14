COLOMBO Aug 14 The Sri Lankan stock market rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, closing before the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said he will quit this week.

Tilak Karunaratne, chairman of the SEC, said after the market closed that he will resign before Friday, saying investors who were being investigated for market manipulation had made false allegations against him.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index added 1.27 percent, or 61.74 points, to end at 4,908.19, its highest since Aug. 6.

Analysts said the market moved up in thin volume with trading limited to a small number of stocks, after Karunaratne told Reuters on Monday that he was under immense pressure to resign.

"Some investors just wanted to ... push it up," said a stockbroker.

Stockbrokers and dealers said Karunaratne's resignation would further dampen an underperforming bourse which has fallen 19.2 percent this year.

In December, the previous head of the SEC resigned "to uphold her principles," barely a month after her deputy was removed amid broker complaints that tougher regulations were hurting stock market prices.

"It Is very unfortunate these chairpersons keep changing all the time. We (would) like to see a situation where one chairman comes and stays for longer period. That is very healthy for the market," said Sriyan Gurusinghe, head of the Colombo Stock Brokers Association.

Tuesday's turnover was 535.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.06 million), well below this year's daily average of 867.8 million rupees.

Foreign investors bought a net 144.5 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 26.33 billion rupees.

The rupee ended flat at 131.95/97 per dollar from Monday's close as mild importer dollar demand was met by bank selling, dealers said. ($1 = 131.9500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)