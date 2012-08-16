COLOMBO Aug 16 Sri Lankan stocks fell in thin volume on Thursday led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings and over the pending resignation of the head of Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 0.63 percent, or 30.94 points, to end at 4,908.72.

Foreign buying in John Keells in the past two session had boosted the market, but the shares fell 2.01 percent to 195 rupees a share on Thursday.

Tilak Karunaratne, the SEC chief said on Tuesday that he would quit before Friday, after telling Reuters in an interview earlier in the week that he was under immense pressure to step down from investors under investigation for market manipulation.

Stockbrokers and dealers said Karunaratne's resignation would further dampen an underperforming bourse.

"Investors are just holding to see what is really going to happen in the SEC and who is going to be the new head," said an analyst asking not to be named.

Benchmark 364-day t-bill yields edged up by 5 basis points at an auction on Wednesday.

Thursday's turnover was 208.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($1.58 million), less than a quarter of this year's daily average of 864.6 million rupees.

Foreign investors bought a net 26.4 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 26.94 billion rupees.

The rupee ended a tad weaker at 131.95/132.00 against the dollar from Wednesday's close of 131.95/97 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed Lane)