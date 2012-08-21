COLOMBO Aug 21 Sri Lankan stocks slipped in light trade on Tuesday as investors searched for direction after the head of the market regulator resigned, but foreign investors were net buyers for a 22nd consecutive day.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index slipped 0.09 percent, or 4.33 points, to 4,945.13, from its highest level since Aug. 2.

Foreign investors bought a net 108.2 million rupees ($818,100) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 28.07 billion rupees. They have bought a net 4.55 billion rupees worth of stocks in the last 22 sessions.

"For them, this is the ideal time to buy," said an analyst, attributing the market's fall to high interest rates and concerns over sluggish earnings.

The market has already fallen 18.6 percent so far this year. Analysts said the resignation of the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tilak Karunaratne, weighed on sentiment. The International Monetary Fund had raised concerns, saying he had been taking the right steps to ensure traders obeyed the rules.

Turnover was 366.9 million rupees, well below this year's daily average of 862.9 million rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 132.27/30 against the dollar from Monday's close of 132.23/25 on mild importer dollar demand.

($1 = 132.25 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)