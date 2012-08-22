Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
COLOMBO Aug 22 Sri Lankan stocks jumped more than 1.6 percent to a two-month high on Wednesday with foreign investors net buyers for a 23rd straight day as financials led the field.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 82.27 points to 5,027.40, its highest level since June. 22.
Foreign investors bought a net 192.5 million rupees ($1.46 million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 28.26 billion rupees. They have bought a net 4.74 billion rupees worth of stocks in the last 23 sessions.
Bartleet Religare Securities said there were many traders waiting to unload once the market hits around 5,500.
"Until then, I see this market building momentum," a broker said.
The market has fallen 17.24 percent so far this year. Analysts said the resignation of the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tilak Karunaratne, still weighed on sentiment.
Turnover was 782.9 million rupees, less than this year's daily average of 862.4 million rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 132.28/35 against the dollar from Tuesday's close of 132.27/30 on importer dollar demand in light trade. ($1 = 132.25 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Feb 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, dragged down by basic materials and consumer stocks, with Brambles Ltd plummeting after it forecast a flat full-year underlying profit.
Feb 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets trod water on Monday, in line with broader Asia, while Thailand erased early gains to trade almost flat after the region's second-largest economy posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly growth. Thailand's SET index opened 0.2 percent higher before erasing gains with losses centred in consumer and telecom stocks. Retailer Big C Supercenter was down 1 percent, while consumer staples heavyweight CP All Pcl was off 0.4 percent. T