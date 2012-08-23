COLOMBO Aug 23 Sri Lankan stocks edged up 0.2 percent to end at a two-month high on Thursday led banks and diversified shares with renewed positive sentiment after foreign buying for a 24th straight session.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 10.75 points to 5,038.15, its highest level since June 21.

The bourse has seen 4.87 billion Sri Lankan rupees in foreign inflows during the last 24 sessions.

On Thursday, Foreign investors bought a net 134.6 million rupees ($1.02 million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 28.4 billion rupees.

Dealers said foreigners bought market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, which accounted for 34 percent of the day's turnover of 635 million rupees. The daily average turnover this year is 861 million rupees.

The market has fallen 17 percent this year.

The rupee ended flat at 132.28/35 against the dollar in dull trade. ($1 = 132.35 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)