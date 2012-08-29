COLOMBO Aug 29 Sri Lankan stocks gained on Wednesday to end at a three-month high with retail traders buying speculative shares as the appointment of someone seen as market-friendly as head of the regulator boosted sentiment.

On Tuesday, after the market closed, Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said the head of the tourism board, Nalaka Godahewa, had been appointed chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission with immediate effect.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 0.23 percent, or 11.50 points, to 5,114.15, its highest close since May 22. The market has fallen 15.81 percent this year.

"It was a retail-dominated day," said a stock broker who declined to be identified.

Turnover was 444.1 million rupees ($3.36 million), about half of this year's daily average of 865.9 million rupees.

Foreign investors bought a net 7.7 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 28.4 billion rupees.

The rupee was trading 132.35/45 against the dollar at 1036 GMT, weaker than Tuesday's close of 132.25/30 on mild importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 132.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)