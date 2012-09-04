COLOMBO, Sept 4 Sri Lankan stocks jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh four-month high on hopes that the appointment of a new head of the Securities and Exchange Commission regulator will lead to eased regulations.

Nalaka Godahewa, the new SEC chief, is seen as being capable of coming up with market-friendly policies that may revive the market, which has fallen 12.30 percent so far this year.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 1.45 percent, or 76.23 points, to 5,327.22, its highest close since May 4. The rise helped boost market capitalisation by 29.2 billion rupees.

The market had risen 9.92 percent since Aug. 13, when the previous SEC chief announced he was resigning after coming under heavy pressure to quit.

"Heavy retail participation was seen. I don't know how long this can be sustained. You need credit to sustain this level of buying," said a stock broker who declined to be identified.

Turnover was 1.24 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($9.37 million), more than this year's daily average of 867 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 69.39 million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday, extending the net foreign inflow of 28.47 billion rupees so far this year.

The rupee closed weaker at 132.30/35 against the dollar from Monday's close of 132.25/30. ($1 = 132.3250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)