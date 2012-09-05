COLOMBO, Sept 5 Sri Lankan stocks rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, hitting a four-month high on hopes the Securities and Exchange Commission will ease regulations.

Nalaka Godahewa, the new SEC chief, is expected to come up with policies to try to revive the market, which has fallen 12.30 percent so far this year.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 0.84 percent, or 44.91 points, to 5,372.13, its highest close since May 4. The rise helped boost market capitalisation by 17.2 billion rupees.

The market has risen 10.85 percent since Aug. 13, when the previous SEC chief announced he was resigning after coming under pressure to quit, and 5.3 percent since the new regulator chief took over.

Turnover was 941.06 million rupees ($7.11 million), more than this year's daily average of 867 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 28.14 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, but offshore investors have been net buyers of 28.44 billion rupees so far this year.

The rupee closed steady at 132.30/35 against the dollar in dull trade, dealers said. ($1 = 132.3250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)