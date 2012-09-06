COLOMBO, Sept 6 Sri Lankan stocks clawed back
after losses in early trade to end firmer on Thursday, with
turnover boosted by block foreign buying in Asiri Surgical
Hospital, dealers said.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 0.31
percent, or 16.79 points, to 5,388.92, its highest close since
May 3. It fell 1 percent in early trade.
It has risen eight straight sessions and Thursday's rise
helped boost market capitalisation by 6.4 billion rupees ($48.37
million).
Shares in Asiri Surgical Hospital gained 2.47 percent on
foreign buying, dealers said.
Turnover was 1.1 billion rupees ($8.31 million), higher than
this year's daily average of 868.8 million rupees.
The bourse saw foreign inflows of 66.5 million rupees worth
of shares, extending the net inflow so far this year to 28.5
billion rupees.
The rupee was trading at 132.38/40 against the dollar
at 1034 GMT, weaker than Wednesday's 132.30/35 on light demand
from importers.
($1 = 132.3250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)