COLOMBO, Sept 19 Sri Lankan stocks fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday as investors booked profits across the board in an overbought market after a 15-session rally.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index, which fell 2.2 percent in early trade, recouped its early losses to end 1.04 percent, or 61.67 points, weaker at 5,849.14.

"We are going to see a lot of volatility. But foreign buying can give an extended life to this speculative and sentiment-driven market," said a stockbroker, asking not to be identified.

The index had risen 19 percent in 15 sessions through Monday on hopes that the newly appointed Securities and Exchange Commission head will come up with ideas to revive the market, which is down 3.71 percent since the start of the year.

The bourse has been overbought since Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Wednesday was at 77.799, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

Turnover on Wednesday was 1.22 billion rupees ($9.25 million), more than the year's daily average of 921 million rupees.

The bourse enjoyed a net foreign inflow of 189.7 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 29.8 billion rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 131.55/60 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 131.90/95 as banks sold dollars on stock-related transactions amid lack of importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 131.9500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)