COLOMBO, Sept 20 Sri Lankan stocks ended up on Thursday, recovering from early losses as retail investors hunted for bargains in small caps after many were beaten down to attractive levels, dealers said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.90 percent, or 52.83 points, firmer at 5,901.97, after falling 0.73 percent in early trade.

"The index pushed up on retail buying in the latter part of the day," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified. "Retailers started to buy when prices fell to attractive level."

The index had risen 19 percent in 15 sessions through to Monday on hope that a newly appointed Securities and Exchange Commission head would come up with ideas to revive the market, which is down 2.84 percent this year.

The bourse has been overbought since Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Thursday was at 81.841, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

Turnover on Thursday was 941 million rupees ($7.15 million) compared with this year's daily average of 921 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 75.8 million rupees, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 29.87 billion rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 131.50/60 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 131.55/60 as banks sold dollars, dealers said. ($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)