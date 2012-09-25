COLOMBO, Sept 25 Sri Lankan stocks ended slightly firmer on Tuesday as investors picked up banking shares, with foreign interest centred on blue chips, dealers said, while the rupee firmed on dollar sales by banks.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index, or all share price index (ASPI), ended 0.18 percent, or 10.39 points, higher at 5,926.29.

"The market is holding on, even though there is some retail selling, thanks to blue chips and foreign buying," said a stock broker who declined to be identified.

The index rose 19 percent in 15 sessions through to Sept. 17 on hopes that a new Securities and Exchange Commission head would come up with ideas to revive the market, which is down 2.44 percent this year.

The bourse has been overbought since Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Tuesday was at 82.488, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

Turnover on Tuesday was 1.1 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($8.39 million) compared with this year's daily average of 923 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 190 million rupees, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 30.35 billion rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 131.00/05 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 131.03/08 as banks bought rupees, dealers said. ($1 = 131.1500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Robert Birsel)