COLOMBO, Sept 28 Sri Lankan stocks edged up to a nine-month high on Friday, while the rupee firmed slightly as banks sold dollars.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index closed up 0.38 percent, or 22.57 points, at 5,971.99, its highest since Jan. 4.

The exchange has been overbought since Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Friday was at 83.643, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

Turnover on Friday was 2.1 billion rupees ($16.20 million), more than twice this year's daily average of 953 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 247.7 million rupees for the first time in nine days, but foreign investors have been net buyers of 31.48 billion rupees so far this year.

The rupee firmed to 129.40/50 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 129.40/70, on bank sales of the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The rupee has strengthened 2.2 percent so far this month but has declined 14.7 percent since a 3 percent depreciation in November and 11.7 percent since the introduction of a flexible exchange rate in February. ($1 = 129.6000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)