COLOMBO Nov 20 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday to hit a two-and-half-month low, pulled down by high interest rates in fairly light turnover.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 1.27 percent, or 69.98 points, to end at 5,433.95, its lowest since Sept. 6.

Analysts said investors had been shifting to fixed deposits from equities after the central bank kept key policy rates at three-year highs after the market closed on Friday.

"High interest rates and uncertainty on where the interest rates are heading are keeping the local investors away," said one stockbroker.

The day's turnover was 272.5 million rupees ($2.09 million), well below this year's daily average of 909.9 million rupees.

Foreign investors bought a net 75.5 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 34 billion rupees.

The rupee closed weaker at 130.25/35 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 130.15/20 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 130.1500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)