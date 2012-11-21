COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a sixth straight session on Wednesday to hit a 11-week low on forced selling and margin calls, dealers said, while concerns over high interest rates weighed on the bourse.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 1.35 percent, or 73.35 points, to end at 5,360.60, its lowest since Sept. 4.

Analysts said investors had been shifting to fixed deposits from equities after the central bank kept key policy rates at three-year highs after the market closed on Friday.

The yield on the 364-day T-bill gained 8 basis points to 12.81 percent at a weekly auction on Wednesday, rising for the sixth consecutive week, central bank data showed.

Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell 1.82 percent to 210.10 rupees a share.

The day's turnover was 1.56 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.97 million), more than this year's daily average of 912.9 million rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 425.5 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 34.5 billion rupees.

The rupee closed weaker at 130.30/40 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 130.25/35 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 130.3000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)