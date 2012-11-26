COLOMBO Nov 26 Sri Lankan stocks ended weaker on Monday with turnover slumping to a near five-month low as high interest rates sapped investor appetite for risky assets while many investors were away from the market ahead of a holiday.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.41 percent or 22.22 points, weaker at 5,384.89.

Markets will be closed for a public holiday on Tuesday and stockbrokers said many investors were on an extended break.

"The high interest rate still weighs on the market. When fixed deposits give a return of around 17-18 percent, investors will hardly come to the stock market," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified.

Analysts said investors had been moving in to fixed deposits from equities after the central bank kept key policy rates at three-year highs after the market closed on Friday.

The yield on the 364-day T-bill gained for the sixth consecutive week at the last weekly auction last Wednesday, central bank data showed.

The day's turnover was 116 million rupees ($890,900), its lowest since July 2 and well below the year's daily average of 906 million rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 28.9 million rupees of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 34.55 billion rupees.

The rupee changed little to close at 130.10/20 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 130.10/18 in dull trade, dealers said. ($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)