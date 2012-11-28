COLOMBO Nov 28 Sri Lankan stocks slipped to a 12-week low on Wednesday under continued pressure from high interest rates, with the yield on one-year government T-bills rising for the seventh week in a row.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.93 percent or 50.21 points, weaker at 5,334.68, its lowest since Sept.4.

The yield for 364-day T-bills gained for a seventh consecutive week at an auction on Wednesday, central bank data showed.

"The year-end syndrome has now struck the market early with high interest rates keeping the investors away," said one broker.

Analysts said investors have been shifting to fixed deposits from equities since the central bank kept key policy rates at three-year highs on Nov. 9.

The day's turnover was 739.5 million rupees ($5.68 million)less than the year's daily average of 906 million rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 395.6 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 34.94 billion rupees.

The rupee was trading at 130.13/17 to the dollar at 1041 GMT compared with Monday's close of 130.10/20 in dull trade, dealers said. The markets were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. ($1 = 130.1500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)