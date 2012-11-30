COLOMBO Nov 30 Sri Lankan stocks slipped in thin volume on Friday led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, with many investors looking elsewhere thanks to continued high interest rates.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.23 percent or 12.35 points, weaker at 5,351.25.

"High interest rate still weigh on the market, while the retail sentiment is also not that great. Thin volume of Keells selling at the last minute brought down the market," said one broker who declined to be identified.

Shares in Keells fell 1.5 percent to 208.5 rupees.

The yield for 364-day T-bills gained for a seventh consecutive week at an auction on Wednesday, central bank data showed.

Analysts said investors have been shifting to fixed deposits from equities since the central bank kept key policy rates at three-year highs on Nov. 9.

The day's turnover was 433.8 million rupees ($3.33 million), well below this year's daily average of 903 million rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 29.3 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 35.43 billion rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 130.05/10 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 130.24/28 on exporter dollar conversion, dealers said.

($1 = 130.35 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)