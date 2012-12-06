BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
COLOMBO Dec 6 Sri Lankan stocks gained more than 1 percent on Thursday to hit a two-week high, recovering from a three-month low, as foreign investors bought blue chips.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 1.2 percent, or 64.12 points to 5,387.33, its highest close since Nov. 26.
"The market is upbeat on foreign buying in blue chips," said a stock broker.
Foreign investors bought a net 120.2 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 36.42 billion rupees.
The day's turnover was 877.1 million rupees ($6.82 million) shy of this year's daily average of 898.5 million rupees.
The rupee closed weaker at 128.75/85 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 128.50/70 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 128.6500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.