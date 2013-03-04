COLOMBO, March 4 Sri Lankan stocks fell to a
two-month low on Monday led by large caps with local retail
investor sentiment hit by both political and economic concerns,
but foreign buying boosted turnover.
The main share index fell 0.37 percent to 5,631.89,
its lowest since Dec. 28.
Foreign investors, who mainly bought banks, acquired a net
858.3 million rupees worth of shares, reversing the year-to-date
net foreign outflow to a net inflow of 319.2 million rupees.
Foreign buying accounted for 81.4 percent of turnover of
1.08 billion rupees ($8.48 million), which was just above this
year's daily average of 1.05 billion rupees.
The market has fallen 3.5 percent in thin volume since the
IMF on Feb. 13 said Sri Lanka was facing slow growth, high
inflation and lower tax revenue risks.
Analysts said retailers were also worried about what could
happen to Sri Lanka at UN Human Rights Council sessions in
Geneva.
The rupee ended steady at 127.40/50 to the dollar in
dull trade, but currency dealers said they expect depreciation
pressure on the currency in coming weeks due to an expected rise
in imports ahead of the April new year festival season.
($1 = 127.43 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)