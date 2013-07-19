BRIEF-China Everbright Bank says resolution passed to approve shareholder return plan of Co for 2017-2019
* Resolution to consider and approve shareholder return plan of company for 2017-2019 approved
COLOMBO, July 19 Sri Lankan shares closed at their one-week high on Friday as investors bought diversified shares including in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings . The main share index ended 0.93 percent, or 55.61 points, firmer at 6,041.06, its highest closing since July 11. Foreign investors sold net 184 million rupees ($1.40 million) in shares. But the bourse has seen a net inflow of 16.65 billion rupees year-to-date. John Keells closed up 4.16 percent at 260.10 rupees. Turnover was 719.1 million rupees ($5.46 million), bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960 million rupees. ($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Feb 28 U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion).
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan