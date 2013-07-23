BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
COLOMBO, July 23 Sri Lankan shares closed at their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as foreign investors bought into market heavyweight John Keells Holdings , which recently announced plans to build an over $850 million resort. The main share index ended firmer 0.71 percent, or 43.18 points, at 6,084.24, its highest closing since July 3. Foreign investors bought net 78.2 million rupees ($593,800) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 16.73 billion rupees. John Keells closed up 3.96 percent at 270.30 rupees. Turnover was 408.4 million rupees ($3.10 million), bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960 million rupees. ($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings