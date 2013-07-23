COLOMBO, July 23 Sri Lankan shares closed at their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as foreign investors bought into market heavyweight John Keells Holdings , which recently announced plans to build an over $850 million resort. The main share index ended firmer 0.71 percent, or 43.18 points, at 6,084.24, its highest closing since July 3. Foreign investors bought net 78.2 million rupees ($593,800) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 16.73 billion rupees. John Keells closed up 3.96 percent at 270.30 rupees. Turnover was 408.4 million rupees ($3.10 million), bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960 million rupees. ($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)