(Corrects headline to clarify shares fall on "foreign selling in Keells") COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lankan shares ended a tad weaker on Tuesday as some foreign investor booked profits in John Keells Holdings after the market heavyweight posted a 4 percent drop in June quarter profit, brokers said. The main share index ended down 0.02 percent, or 1.44 points, at 6,055.48, its lowest close since July 26. John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported its lower profit on Friday, fell 1.27 percent to 264.10 rupees a share. Foreign investors were net sellers of 242 million rupees ($1.84 million) worth of shares first time in the last six sessions. But they have been net buyers of 16.76 billion rupees so far this year. Analysts said despite the central bank's easing of policy measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending rates had dented sentiment, with investors waiting for directions. Turnover was 700 million rupees, its highest since July 19, but well below this year's daily average of about 937 million rupees. ($1 = 131.6000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)