COLOMBO Nov 11 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Monday from its more than one-month closing low as
exporter dollar conversions and inward remittances outpaced
dollar-buying by banks for the year-end seasonal importer
demand, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 131.10/13 per dollar, firmer
from Friday's close of 131.15/22, which was the lowest close
since Oct. 4.
Though moral suasion or intervention by the central bank was
not seen, dealers said banks did not trade spot above 131.10 and
traded three-day forwards instead of the spot rupee.
Dealers expect the currency to be weighed down by continued
importer dollar demand ahead of the December festive season.
However, the pressure on the rupee should start to ease off
on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.1 percent since then.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)