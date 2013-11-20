COLOMBO Nov 20 The Sri Lankan rupee traded a
tad weaker on Wednesday hovering near a seven-week low as
importer dollar demand outpaced exporters' dollar sales,
dealers said.
The spot rupee traded at 131.10/15 per dollar at
04.35 GMT weaker from Tuesday's close of 131.08/12. It closed at
131.10/20 last Thursday, near its lowest close since Oct. 4.
"The rupee is bound to strengthen, but we won't see that
until two state banks start buying dollars," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity.
He said exporter dollar sales and inflows from remittances
had helped the rupee to reverse a depreciation trend.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the country's
finance minister, is to present the 2014 budget proposals on
Thursday.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.11 percent since
then.
At 0439 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index edged up
0.01 percent, or 0.71 points, at 5,809.86.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric
Meijer)