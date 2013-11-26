COLOMBO Nov 26 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker at a more than six-week low on Tuesday due to thin importer dollar demand and as banks traded the greenback at a higher level.

The spot rupee was quoted at 131.15/25 per dollar at 0537 GMT, its lowest since Oct. 17 and weaker from Monday's close of 131.10/20.

"The rupee is under pressure. Banks started trading at 131.15 after authorities tolerated a five cent increase from 131.10 level," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Two other dealers confirmed that banks were allowed to trade at 131.15 level.

Since Oct. 17, banks had been reluctant to trade the rupee beyond 131.10 per dollar, a level seen desirable by the central bank.

Some dealers said the central bank had controlled the trading beyond 131.10 via moral suasion and banks did not want to trade the currency beyond that level.

The central bank early this month said it had taken necessary steps to reduce excess volatility, but it had denied of holding the rupee at 131.10.,

Dealers said importer dollar demand will continue for some times before the rupee recover due to expected exporter conversions and foreign remittances ahead of Christmas.

Three-day forward or spot next was traded weaker at 131.25/30 per dollar, from Monday's close of 131.22/25, dealers said.

While presenting the 2014 budget, President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, said maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime along with productivity improvement is important to achieve the export revenue target of $20 billion in 2020.

Dealers and banks, however, said there would be hardly any change in the central bank's exchange rate policy as it was already under a flexible regime.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.05 percent since then.

At 0556 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.05 percent, or 3.02 points, down at 5,772.65. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)