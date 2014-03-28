COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday despite importer dollar demand, helped by moral suasion by the central bank, but dealers said a U.N. resolution for a probe into alleged war crimes may hurt the local currency in the medium term.

The United Nations on Thursday launched an inquiry into war crimes allegedly committed by both Sri Lankan state forces and Tamil rebels during the conflict that ended in 2009, saying the government had failed to investigate properly.

Foreign long-term bond holders may shift to short-term government securities due to the uncertainty, a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

"There is a risk of possible sanctions if Sri Lanka does not corporate on investigations, though we don't see anything happening immediately," the dealer said.

The spot rupee was quoted steady at 130.70/75 per dollar at 0658 GMT.

Dealers said the central bank had asked banks to keep the rupee at the 130.70 per dollar level to reduce volatility.

The importer dollar demand was from state banks, possibly for oil bills. There were bids at 130.70 for spots without offers, dealers said.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

An official on Thursday denied dealers' claims that the central bank had asked banks not to trade beyond 130.70.

Dealers expect the rupee to appreciate from early April, with a dip in importer dollar demand and a rise in inward remittances.

The local currency has been largely on the rise ahead of the traditional new year, contrary to market expectations. The rupee usually falls in March and early April due to higher imports ahead of the Sinhala-Tamil new year.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week the rupee would be stable throughout this year due to increasing inflows from exports and remittances.

Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help reduce downward pressure on the rupee.

The currency gained 0.25 percent in the 22 sessions through Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has fallen 0.08 percent so far this year.

The rupee has trended up since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, said dealers. They expect the currency to trade in a range of 130.50-130.75 in the near term.

At 0702 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.22 percent, or 13.36 points, at 5,979.34, in thin volume of trading, dealers said.

"I do not see any impact of the resolution on the stock market unless any sanctions having bearing on the economy," Acuity Stockbrokers Chief Executive Prashan Fernando said.

Other dealers said investors were waiting to see the reaction of the foreign investors for the resolution. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Joyjeet Das)