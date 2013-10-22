COLOMBO Oct 22 The Sri Lankan rupee rose
on Tuesday to a more than three-month high due to dollar inflows
into government bonds and foreign buying in top conglomerate
John Keells Holdings Plc in the absence of importer
dollar demand.
The spot rupee closed at 130.80/90 per dollar, its highest
close since July 12, and firmer than Monday's close of
130.95/131.00.
"There was no dollar demand from state banks and inflows
were into shares and for a debenture issue," a currency dealer
said.
Dealers also said some inflows from foreign buying in John
Keells for a second day also helped boost the currency. Keells
is raising $299 million through selling rights and warrants to
fund an $850 million resort project. The deadline to raise the
money is Friday.
Some dealers expect the currency could come under downward
pressure after the central bank cut key policy interest rates to
multi-year lows last week.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the decision
was taken after considering the stability in the exchange rate
and a favourable inflation outlook in the near term.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)