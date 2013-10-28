COLOMBO Oct 28 The Sri Lankan rupee fell
to a more than one-week low on Monday due to importer dollar
demand, with the market expecting the currency to depreciate
slightly in the near term because of project-related imports,
dealers said.
The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on
foreign buying in John Keells Holdings' rights issue,
on Monday further moved away from a near four-month closing high
hit last week.
The rupee spot closed at 130.90/131.00 per dollar, its
lowest since Oct. 17, and weaker from Friday's close of
130.55/65.
Dealers said foreign buying in conglomerate John Keells
helped boost the currency for much of last week. The company is
raising $299 million by selling rights and warrants to fund a
$850 million resort project. The deadline to raise the funds was
Friday.
Dealers said the rupee has started to depreciate, with the
rights issue coming to an end on Friday.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.53 percent since
then.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)