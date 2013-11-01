COLOMBO Nov 1 The Sri Lankan rupee was hovering
near a one-week high on Friday as banks and exporters sold
dollars, but downward pressure on the currency is expected in
the near term because of the year-end seasonal demand, dealers
said.
The spot rupee traded at 130.85/90 per dollar at 0457
GMT, a tad firmer from Thursday's close of 130.85/92, its
highest close since Oct. 25.
Dealers said year-end import demand for dollars, mainly for
consumer-related goods ahead of the December festival season,
could put downward pressure on the local currency.
The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on
foreign buying in the rights issue of Sri Lanka's biggest
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, hit a near
four-month closing high on Oct. 24.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.29 percent since
then.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was trading up 0.01
percent, or 0.73 points, at 5,955.35 as of 0506 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)