COLOMBO Nov 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker
on Friday, after hitting a near one-week high earlier in the
day, on dollar buying by state-run banks, while year-end
seasonal importer demand also weighed on the rupee.
The spot rupee closed at 131.00/05 per dollar, weaker
from Thursday's close of 130.85/92, its highest close since Oct.
25.
"Two state banks bought dollars to cover oil import bills,"
said a currency dealer.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said
the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar
demand, for consumer-related goods ahead of the December
festival season, but the market could manage the demand "itself
without much intervention".
The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on
foreign buying in the rights issue of Sri Lanka's biggest
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, hit a near
four-month closing high on Oct. 24.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.19 percent since
then.
