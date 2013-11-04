BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
COLOMBO Nov 4 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a three-week closing low on Monday due to year-end seasonal importer demand for dollars.
Dealers expect the local currency to edge down in the near future due to year-end importer demand for the greenback until early December.
The spot rupee closed at 131.00/10 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 131.00/05, its lowest close since Oct. 15, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Dealers said rupee forwards were active because banks started to trade them as most of the traders were reluctant to trade the spot beyond 131.05. Traders feared that the central bank may warn them for breaching the level, seen as the bank's desired level, dealers said.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar demand, for consumer-related goods ahead of the December festival season, but the market could manage the demand "itself without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.17 percent since then. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.