COLOMBO Dec 19 The Sri Lankan rupee rose on
Thursday to its highest level in nearly two months on inward
remittances and exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.70/75 per dollar, its
highest close since Oct. 25 and firmer than Wednesday's close of
130.80/85.
"There was mild demand for dollars from importers. A state
bank bought dollars, but we did not see it as a measure to
defend the currency from appreciation," a currency dealer said.
Dealers said the rupee could be under pressure when demand
for the greenback from importers picks up in January. They
expect the currency to hover near the current level until the
end of this year.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money to their families ahead of the
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)