COLOMBO Jan 17 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand, but the market
expects the local currency to strengthen in the near future due
to inflows from a sovereign bond sale.
Dealers said investors were awaiting to see the impact of
the expected inflows from a $1 billion sovereign bond issue.
The spot rupee ended at 130.73/75 per dollar, weaker
from Thursday's close of 130.60/67.
"A state bank bought dollars. It was not intervention, but
genuine importer demand. If not for the state bank's bid, rupee
would have strengthened," said a dealer.
The rupee is likely to appreciate after the bond issue,
dealers said. However, gains would depend on whether the central
bank wants to buy the inflows to build up its reserves or
increase dollar liquidity in the market.
The central bank said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to
strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the
foreign exchange market would be minimum.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)