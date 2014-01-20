COLOMBO Jan 20 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad
weaker on Monday due to importer dollar demand, while dealers
said a government decision to keep a $1 billion inflow from a
recent sovereign bond sale with the central bank's reserves
could hurt the currency.
The spot rupee closed at 130.75/77 per dollar, tad
weaker from Friday's close of 130.73/75.
Swarna Gunaratne, the head of central bank's Economic
Research Department said the government has kept the inflows in
the central bank's reserves after it came into the country last
week.
"It will be added into the foreign reserves and used later,"
she told Reuters after market-hours on Monday.
The central bank said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to
strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the
foreign exchange market would be minimum.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)