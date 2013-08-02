COLOMBO, Aug 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Friday due to exporter dollar conversions and dealers
now expect the downward pressure on the currency to ease in the
short term, with the central bank eager to hold the greenback
below 132 rupees.
The rupee was firmer on genuine flows, exporter conversions
and slower importer dollar demand, a currency dealer said asking
not to be named. The pressure (to depreciate) is easing off, the
dealer added.
The rupee ended at 131.58/72, stronger from its Thursday
close of 131.60/70.
Spot rupee had dropped to 131.65/75 on July 25, its lowest
close in nearly 10 months.
The rupee has fallen around 4 percent since June 7 as
foreign investors pulled out of Sri Lankan bonds and other
emerging market assets due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
Dealers expect the rupee to move in a range of 131.50 to
132.00 in the short term and depreciate further unless the
central bank steps in with monetary tightening measures or the
country sees significant dollar inflows.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)