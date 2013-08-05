COLOMBO, Aug 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Monday as exporter dollar sales offset early importer demand, and a vigilant central bank eager to hold the greenback below 131.60 rupees also forced dealers to shift to forward trades. Dealers said they moved to one-day forwards instead of spot trade after the central bank's earlier direction to banks not to accept bids above 131.60 rupees per dollar. The one-day forward, which was weaker in early trade, ended firmer at 131.62/65 per dollar from Friday's close of 131.65/70. "There was some exporter conversion in the latter part of the day," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity. Central bank officials were not available for comment. Dealers said the pressure on the currency remained as exporters adopted a wait-and-see approach, while remittances had also dried up. The downward pressure on the rupee could intensify if there were no dollar inflows in the short term, they added. The rupee has fallen around 4 percent since June 7, with foreign investors pulling out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields. Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central bank steps in with monetary tightening measures or dollar inflows increase significantly. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)