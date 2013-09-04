COLOMBO, Sept 4 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday on importer demand for dollars, and dealers expect the currency to fall further in the coming days in the absence of strong foreign inflows. The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in the market in the absence of spot trade, ended at 133.05/15 per dollar, slightly weaker from Tuesday's close of 133.05/10. "There was thin volume. The market is expecting some direction from the central bank," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Dealers said the rupee could not be defended for long without strong dollar inflows. It hit a record low of 135.20 to the dollar last week, before recovering slightly. The central bank said the fall was an aberration due to unusually thin trade. (ID:nL4N0GT1MH] The spot rupee was quoted at 132.95/133.05, Thomson Reuters data showed. The rupee has been falling since early July with foreign investors pulling out of Sri Lankan treasury bonds as U.S. treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would soon begin to taper its big bond buying programme. The rupee has fallen about 5 percent since June 7 and nearly 4.1 percent this year, after depreciating by about 10 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)