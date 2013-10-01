UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
COLOMBO Oct 1 The Sri Lankan rupee rose on Tuesday due to dollar inflows from gold exports, offsetting early importer demand for the greenback.
Dealers said the rupee may be steady in the near future on expected dollar weakening due to a shutdown in the U.S. government as last-minute maneuvers failed to resolve deep differences between Democrats and Republicans.
The rupee spot ended at 131.50/60, compared with Monday's close of 132.00/132.05.
Dealers said dollar inflows into a private bank through gold exports helped the currency strengthen in the absence of demand from state banks.
"State banks were keeping the bid, but we did not see them on Tuesday and there were some inflows from gold exports," said a currency dealer.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then. It has fallen 3.3 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their