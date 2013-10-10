COLOMBO Oct 10 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended slightly firmer near its three-month high on Thursday as
dollar sales by banks outpaced early importer demand for the
greenback.
Dealers expect the currency to be stable and trade within a
narrow range in the short term.
They expect the rupee to move with little volatility after
the central bank governor said the currency would "behave in a
stable manner" in the next few months.
The spot rupee ended at 131.10/15 per dollar, near its
highest since July 15 and firmer from Wednesday's close of
131.15/20.
The currency traded within a range of 131.00 and 131.20
during the session, dealers said.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
Globally, the dollar pulled further away from an eight-month
low on Thursday, as investors grew hopeful that Washington will
end the political wrangling and break the U.S. fiscal impasse
that has sapped market confidence.
The dollar was close to an eight-month trough touched
last week against a basket of currencies as the U.S. government
shutdown entered a second week.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)