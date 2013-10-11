COLOMBO Oct 11 The Sri Lankan rupee ended near a three-month high on Friday on dollar sales by exporters and banks, and dealers expect the currency to be stable and trade in a narrow range in the short term.

Dealers see the rupee moving with little volatility after the central bank governor last week said the currency would "behave in a stable manner" in the next few months.

The spot rupee ended at 131.07/11 per dollar, its highest closing since July 15, and firmer from Thursday's close of 131.10/15.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then.

Globally, the dollar, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, traded near a two-week high. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)