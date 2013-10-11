COLOMBO Oct 11 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended near a three-month high on Friday on dollar sales by
exporters and banks, and dealers expect the currency to be
stable and trade in a narrow range in the short term.
Dealers see the rupee moving with little volatility after
the central bank governor last week said the currency would
"behave in a stable manner" in the next few months.
The spot rupee ended at 131.07/11 per dollar, its highest
closing since July 15, and firmer from Thursday's close of
131.10/15.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
Globally, the dollar, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, traded near a
two-week high.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)