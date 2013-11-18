COLOMBO Nov 18 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
firmer on Monday in light volumes, further moving away from its
near six-week low on exporter dollar sales, currency dealers
said.
The spot rupee traded at 131.05/12 per dollar at 0506
GMT, firmer from Friday's close of 131.10/12. It closed at
131.10/20 on Thursday, near its lowest close since Oct. 4.
"Exporters are selling and there was no aggressive buying,
specially from the state banks," a currency dealer said on
condition of anonymity.
Dealers said the rupee is still under downward pressure due
to importer dollar demand ahead of the year-end festive season.
However, the pressure should start to ease on offshore
remittances by the middle of next month, they said.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.14 percent since
then.
At 0513 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.14
percent, or 8.22 points, at 5,819.19.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)