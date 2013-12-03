COLOMBO Dec 3 The Sri Lankan rupee ended at a
more than five-week high on Tuesday, helped by high inward
remittances from expatriates for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year and exporter dollar conversions,
dealers said.
The spot rupee rose 0.1 percent to close at 131.85/95
per dollar, its highest since Oct. 25 and firmer from Monday's
131.00/05.
"There is a lot of remittances and we see the rupee steady
at this level," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told
Reuters.
Currency dealers said a state bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at
130.90 rupees each to curb the upward pressure in the rupee.
"We expect further appreciation in the currency, and to end
the year at 130.60," a dealer said.
Cabraal had told Reuters earlier that the central bank would
intervene to keep the rupee stable if there was excess
volatility after it hit a seven-week low on importer dollar
demand despite intervention by state banks.
The rupee has gained 3.3 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)